A family member, a resident of California, received a Golden State Stimulus check in 2021. There was a problem and he wrote "Void" on the check.

As per the instructions on the state website, he wrote to the state and requested the check be reissued. There was no response.

In 2022 he wrote a follow up letter. There was no response.

This week, he called the Franchise Tax Board. He was told that since the stimulus program has ended, it was too late to have the check reissued.

Is that actually true?

Even if it is, it's not like he waited too late for this reissue; he asked shortly after receiving the check. It's not his fault that they never responded.

Does he have no recourse?