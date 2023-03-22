0

I co-own an two-member LLC with my wife. We're in the US.

We own a car, and rent a home.

For operating our LLC, we'll use a separate room exclusively and regularly for business use only (admin and managerial stuff). We'll use our car for occasional business use as well.

As far as I know, we can deduct a portion of our rent and car-related expenses.

But I'm not sure exactly how. For example, (1) when we pay rent, do we pay the portion for business use using the funds in our LLC bank account (and the remaining using the funds in our personal account)? I feel like paying the full rent from my personal account only (or the other way around) doesn't feel right. (2) when we pay for gas, do we do the same (paying using two different sources of funds)?

Thank you.

Improve this question
New contributor
PurplePenguin is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

PurplePenguin is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy