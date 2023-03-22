0

During last year (2022), I wanted to do a typical backdoor Roth IRA. I made a full $6,000 post-tax contribution to my Traditional IRA, waited for the transfer to settle, and then immediately converted the funds to a Roth IRA.

I was reading around and came across an article that described a "common mistake." Specifically it stated...

Mistake #2: Forgetting to invest your Traditional IRA contribution. This is a common mistake. If you contribute to a Traditional IRA then do an immediate backdoor Roth conversion, it might be seen as a red flag by the IRS. If your contribution has been sitting in a money market fund, you can consider investing it in a diversified fund before doing the backdoor Roth conversion.

I checked my brokerage history and this is indeed exactly what I did. I funded the default money market of my Traditional IRA, converted those funds to my Roth IRA, and then invested it. Essentially, I didn't invest it before converting it to the Roth IRA.

Because this happened last tax year, I'm not sure what I can do now (2023). Is this actually a mistake and what can I do about it now?

  It can technically trigger the step-transaction doctrine, but it has apparently never happened with the BDR conversion, and with TCJA 2017, Congress and the IRS basically gave these the green light. Yes, safer to invest and wait some period, but even some CPAs go for the same-day conversion.
    Stan H
    23 mins ago

2

Don't worry about it. In my opinion, the article that you cite is raising unnecessary fears, but if you are really concerned about the matter, from 2023 onwards, do the investments etc. Just be aware that the investment might decline in value during the time you are holding it in your Traditional IRA waiting for the IRS to forget about monitoring your shenanigans, which is something that the article forgot to mention. Also, what if you had high enough income to be ineligible to make a tax-deductible contribution to your Traditional IRA, and so made a nondeductible contribution to your Traditional IRA in a past year? If so, you have a basis in your Traditional IRA which opens up another can of worms to worry about.

