I bought a health care plan on a state exchange but do not receive a subsidy and so did not receive a 1095-A form. However, on my federal income taxes, it is asking "Did you have health insurance from the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace (healthcare.gov) or a state-based exchange (Form 1095-A)?" and when I say yes, it requires submission of data from the 1095-A form, and says that if I don't provide it, the IRS might automatically reject the return.

I could submit "no" for the question about having a marketplace plan, presuming they mean did you get a subsidy for such a plan, but it isn't literally true.

Any advice?