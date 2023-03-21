Can anyone help me with the correct accounting terminology for what I have below.
The table is showing an ongoing record of "who owes what" between my business and a particular 3rd party that we deal with. I'm recording in column C when some amount is payable (for example when we issue them an invoice), and I'm recording in column D when some amount is actually transferred between bank accounts. Column E then shows "who owes what" at each particular time (I've used a positive amount when they owe us, and a negative amount when we owe them).
|A: Date
|B: Description
|C: ???
|D: ???
|E: Balance?
|1st Jan
|Invoice B1001
|£200
|£200
|5th Jan
|Invoice B1002
|£500
|£700
|10th Jan
|Invoice B1003
|£150
|£850
|12th Jan
|Payment received
|£800
|£50
|15th Jan
|Payment received
|£50
|£0
|17th Jan
|Partial refund
|-£30
|-£30
|18th Jan
|Paid out
|-£30
|£0
We've got a similar table for each different 3rd party that we deal with.
I want to use terminology that will make sense and be understood by accountants. So what should I call this thing? And what should I label the columns in the table?