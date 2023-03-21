0

Can anyone help me with the correct accounting terminology for what I have below.

The table is showing an ongoing record of "who owes what" between my business and a particular 3rd party that we deal with. I'm recording in column C when some amount is payable (for example when we issue them an invoice), and I'm recording in column D when some amount is actually transferred between bank accounts. Column E then shows "who owes what" at each particular time (I've used a positive amount when they owe us, and a negative amount when we owe them).

A: Date B: Description C: ??? D: ??? E: Balance?
1st Jan Invoice B1001 £200 £200
5th Jan Invoice B1002 £500 £700
10th Jan Invoice B1003 £150 £850
12th Jan Payment received £800 £50
15th Jan Payment received £50 £0
17th Jan Partial refund -£30 -£30
18th Jan Paid out -£30 £0

We've got a similar table for each different 3rd party that we deal with.

I want to use terminology that will make sense and be understood by accountants. So what should I call this thing? And what should I label the columns in the table?

Improve this question
New contributor
Daniel Howard is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.