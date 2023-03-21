Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Questions about accounting are off-topic unless they relate directly to personal finance or investing from an individual's perspective. Closed 21 mins ago. Improve this question

Can anyone help me with the correct accounting terminology for what I have below.

The table is showing an ongoing record of "who owes what" between my business and a particular 3rd party that we deal with. I'm recording in column C when some amount is payable (for example when we issue them an invoice), and I'm recording in column D when some amount is actually transferred between bank accounts. Column E then shows "who owes what" at each particular time (I've used a positive amount when they owe us, and a negative amount when we owe them).

A: Date B: Description C: ??? D: ??? E: Balance? 1st Jan Invoice B1001 £200 £200 5th Jan Invoice B1002 £500 £700 10th Jan Invoice B1003 £150 £850 12th Jan Payment received £800 £50 15th Jan Payment received £50 £0 17th Jan Partial refund -£30 -£30 18th Jan Paid out -£30 £0

We've got a similar table for each different 3rd party that we deal with.

I want to use terminology that will make sense and be understood by accountants. So what should I call this thing? And what should I label the columns in the table?