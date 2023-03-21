In recent news, I see calls for people to withdraw all their cash deposits, supposedly to pressure against the state on a certain decision.

(redacted the names since the question is not about the political events that surround the call)

I am not familiar with the US banking system specifically, but from my naive understanding, personal deposits do not make the majority of bank assets.

In addition (correct me if I'm wrong or naive), I believe that Americans tend to make structured deposits, and many deposits are somehow matched with credits. So, if a bank run gets triggered indeed, it hits primarily the same category of people who initiated it.

Is the mass withdrawing all one's deposits from banks a viable tactic on pressuring on the state?

By 'viable' I understand that its reasonably calculated outcome (for the initiator) would be greater than the reasonably expected disadvantages.