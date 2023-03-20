0

I'm in a situation where I have a significant amount of money in an IRA that I need to withdraw over the next several years and I want to minimize the tax penalty.

I have some left over tax credits and could withdraw $30K without any additional taxes for last year.

I find a lot of information on depositing to an IRA for last year, with a cut-off of Apr-15. I can't find any info on withdrawing from an IRA and crediting it to last year.

My investment advisor and tax accountants haven't had any answers.

This doesn't seem like it should be that unusual a question. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Improve this question
New contributor
BWhite is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

You cannot backdate a withdrawal from an IRA. The backdating of contributions is explicitly allowed in the IRC (See 26 USC 219(f)(3)), but there's no such provision for withdrawals (See 26 USC 408(d)).

Improve this answer

Your Answer

BWhite is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.