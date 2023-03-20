I'm in a situation where I have a significant amount of money in an IRA that I need to withdraw over the next several years and I want to minimize the tax penalty.

I have some left over tax credits and could withdraw $30K without any additional taxes for last year.

I find a lot of information on depositing to an IRA for last year, with a cut-off of Apr-15. I can't find any info on withdrawing from an IRA and crediting it to last year.

My investment advisor and tax accountants haven't had any answers.

This doesn't seem like it should be that unusual a question. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯