0

In case if I short sell ETF or stocks, brokerage can ask short seller to cover the position even if the user is paying interest and is within margin limit.

With this question, I want to know in case if options are shorted ( like selling uncovered/ naked put or uncovered call), can the brokerage force the short seller to buy back the option. I assume that brokerage can certainly assign the options at any time if it is "American option" . But I am wondering given the seller does not have the right, can brokerage ask the seller to buy back that option contract itself, or brokerages cannot do that.

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

You need to distinguish between a position being closed due to a margin call and an option being exercised by the holder.

Your broker has no incentive to close your position as long as you maintain sufficient margin. If it drops below the maintenance margin they can and will close your position (up to liquidating your account, if necessary)

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.