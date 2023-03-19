In case if I short sell ETF or stocks, brokerage can ask short seller to cover the position even if the user is paying interest and is within margin limit.

With this question, I want to know in case if options are shorted ( like selling uncovered/ naked put or uncovered call), can the brokerage force the short seller to buy back the option. I assume that brokerage can certainly assign the options at any time if it is "American option" . But I am wondering given the seller does not have the right, can brokerage ask the seller to buy back that option contract itself, or brokerages cannot do that.