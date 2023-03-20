Our son (19) goes to college in MA while we live in VA. This year for the first time we did not include him as a dependent in our 1040. During 2022 he had an internship & research assistantship both in MA for which he was paid ~12k. Federal and MA taxes were deducted on both incomes. He spent ~10mos in MA and ~2mos in VA but there wasn't a VA-based income. Does he need to file VA-taxes?
He's still a domiciliary resident: tax.virginia.gov/residency-status– mkennedy11 hours ago
Thx! He is a dependent on my medical insurance plan obtained through my employer. Are we required to add him as a dependent on our coverage?– ironv10 hours ago
1Has your son switched their residence to Massachusetts? Registered to vote? Registered their car? Claim in state tuition? Do you still provide half their support?– mhoran_psprep6 hours ago
