3

Our son (19) goes to college in MA while we live in VA. This year for the first time we did not include him as a dependent in our 1040. During 2022 he had an internship & research assistantship both in MA for which he was paid ~12k. Federal and MA taxes were deducted on both incomes. He spent ~10mos in MA and ~2mos in VA but there wasn't a VA-based income. Does he need to file VA-taxes?

Improve this question
3
  • He's still a domiciliary resident: tax.virginia.gov/residency-status
    – mkennedy
    11 hours ago
  • Thx! He is a dependent on my medical insurance plan obtained through my employer. Are we required to add him as a dependent on our coverage?
    – ironv
    10 hours ago
  • 1
    Has your son switched their residence to Massachusetts? Registered to vote? Registered their car? Claim in state tuition? Do you still provide half their support?
    – mhoran_psprep
    6 hours ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy