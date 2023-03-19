SIPC promises that the securities that you held in a failed brokerage, up to the value of $500K (of which up to $250K in cash) are returned to you.

It doesn't insure the value of the securities, it insures the securities themselves. If your shares are worth $500K today and $350K tomorrow, you cannot claim the difference from SIPC - that's your investment loss. But if you had 100 shares of Corp Inc in your brokerage account today, and zero tomorrow because the brokerage failed in some way - SIPC will figure out how to get your Corp Inc shares back to you, up to $500K value.

From the link above:

... in a liquidation, SIPC replaces the missing stocks and other securities when it is possible to do so.

The mechanics of the recovery and return of the asset will depend on the specifics of the failure, so you'll need to look for the SIPC guidance if and when the failure happens.