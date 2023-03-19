If your original portfolio was worth $500k started a year ago but the same amount of shares holdings is currently only worth $350k, does it mean you are insured at most $350k? Or all of the stock holdings in the portfolio are safely transfered free "somewhere" for you to continue holding if something like MF Global case happens?
How does SIPC insurance help a small investor with a fixed portfolio that is currently down below original value?
SIPC promises that the securities that you held in a failed brokerage, up to the value of $500K (of which up to $250K in cash) are returned to you.
It doesn't insure the value of the securities, it insures the securities themselves. If your shares are worth $500K today and $350K tomorrow, you cannot claim the difference from SIPC - that's your investment loss. But if you had 100 shares of Corp Inc in your brokerage account today, and zero tomorrow because the brokerage failed in some way - SIPC will figure out how to get your Corp Inc shares back to you, up to $500K value.
From the link above:
... in a liquidation, SIPC replaces the missing stocks and other securities when it is possible to do so.
The mechanics of the recovery and return of the asset will depend on the specifics of the failure, so you'll need to look for the SIPC guidance if and when the failure happens.
In other words, they "margin call" you and return you the best case scenario $350k cash? 19 mins ago
@surewin not sure I understand what you mean by '"margin call" you' 15 mins ago
It's like cutting loss for you even you are not on leverage? 14 mins ago
@surewin no, it doesn't cut any losses. Your securities are not being sold, SIPC will try to recover the securities back to you if the broker mishandled them, but SIPC is not going to trade for you. 13 mins ago
So basically there is no cash back but rather a transfer of the entire original portfolio to another broker? 11 mins ago