I had bought some USO via Robinhood who have a W8BEN on file and now I have received a K1.

The K1 reports an interest income of $9. Is this ECI? Can I just put it in line 2b in the 1040NR?

My accountant suggests filing a Schedule B, which seems off to me as that is for residents only based on my reading.

Further should I wait for a K3? Line 21 on the K1 is empty.