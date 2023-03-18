This is a bit of an A/B problem.

I need to make some money very quickly.

Get-rich-quick schemes are a surefire way to lose your money (or get into legal trouble, depending on who/what you're dealing with). You might as well go to the casino and put it all on black (I wouldn't recommend that either)

I definitely learn my lesson

I'm not sure you have...

I have to somehow recoup what I lost which is a lot of money!

It's a sunk cost. Cut your losses and move on. I suggest you take a look at the existing questions for ways to get back on your feet and generate income in a sustainable way.