Can anyone direct me to the best cryptocurrency/bitcoin trading website. I need to make some money very quickly. I was scammed previously and I want to be able to get back on my feet again. I definitely learn my lesson and conversing with a trade manager through WhatsApp app clearly was a big mistake. I have to somehow recoup what I lost which is a lot of money!
This is a bit of an A/B problem.
I need to make some money very quickly.
Get-rich-quick schemes are a surefire way to lose your money (or get into legal trouble, depending on who/what you're dealing with). You might as well go to the casino and put it all on black (I wouldn't recommend that either)
I definitely learn my lesson
I'm not sure you have...
I have to somehow recoup what I lost which is a lot of money!
It's a sunk cost. Cut your losses and move on. I suggest you take a look at the existing questions for ways to get back on your feet and generate income in a sustainable way.