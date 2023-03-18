0

I do a lot of trading based on algorithms that I program with a computer. I know that the patterns on which these algorithms are based have a long-term edge. So I would like the automated ones to avoid dealing with the emotional side of day trading which is very destructive. I know for example that Interactive Brokers have an API to do this. However it is very limiting what I can do. I would like to do this with the Trade Zero broker, but they don't have an API. I had been suggested to work with the companies Tradier (www.tradier.com), Alpace (https://alpaca.markets/) or WeBull (https://www.webull.com/), but all three require have an American citizenship. Two questions for you: 1- Is there a Canadian company similar to these three companies that could allow me to automate my trades both on the long side and on the short side? 2- Alternatively, can I incorporate an American company to work with American companies? The second question is probably positive, but I only wonder if I would not have a double taxation (US tax + Cananda tax). Thanks in advance!

