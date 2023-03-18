I’m holding stock in XYZ company and they are paying a dividend on April 2nd but the ex-dividend date is April 3rd. In which of those two dates can I sell my stock and still receive the dividend?
"paying a dividend on April 2nd but the ex-dividend date is April 3rd." Are you sure you got those numbers right? Maybe the date of record is April 3rd?– RonJohn1 hour ago
-
Does this answer your question? Why sometimes payable date is BEFORE the ex-dividend date?– 0xFEE1DEAD29 mins ago
