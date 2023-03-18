I have capital gains and losses to report on my Canadian tax return to the CRA (I'm an individual, not a corporation). My tax-filing software (Ufile) is trying to help me generate form 5000-S3 (schedule 3) using transaction summaries (e.g. T5008).

My software asks for a "Date of acquisition" for each proceed-generating event (e.g. sale, disposition, or in-kind transfer into TFSA/RRSP, etc).

What is the date of acquisition of a property, if that property that was purchased over the course of multiple trades?

I've calculated my Average Cost Basis correctly for all my transactions and I have all the info for all my purchases and sales. I can think of a few different options:

The date of the most recent purchase preceding the sale

The date of the initial purchase

The date of the most recent purchase preceding the sale where I went from 0 units to more than 0. (which is usually the same as the earliest purchase, but not necessarily always that, if you sell everything (or transfer), and then re-buy in).

Can I leave this blank? Why does the date of acquisition even matter?

I can attribute a date of purchase to every stock I buy, but when I sell, I don't generally specify which shares I sell -- I don't think that's a valid practice in Canada (but I know some US brokers let you choose). If I buy 10 shares on date A, and 10 shares on date B, and then I sell 15 shares on date C, I wouldn't know which dates are relevant.

Other info

Here's the info on form 5000-Schedule 3:

Publicly traded shares, mutual fund units, deferral of eligible small business corporation shares, and other shares Number [ ] Name of fund/corporation and class of shares[ ] (Column 1): Year of acquisition [ ] <--- what to put here? (Column 2): Proceeds of disposition [ ] (Column 3): Adjusted cost base [ ] (Column 4): Outlays and expenses (from dispositions) [ ] (Column 5): Gain (or loss) (column 2 minus columns 3 and 4) [ ] Line 13199: Total (add all the amounts under column 2) [ ]

The guide does explain how to calculate gains and losses, but I can't see anything where it explains how to calculate the actual date of acquisition.