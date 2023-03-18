I received ownership of a mutual fund account from my father about 15 years ago which I have continued using. Turbotax has just started asking me this year how I received the investments that were sold. A large amount of money was in the account when I obtained it but I have also been putting money into the account every month since I received it. At this point I have probably sold far more assets from the account than were in the account initially but how can I determine if a sale included investments that were from the initial transfer or bought by me?

The 1099B indicates the Cost Basis Method is ACST and the date acquired field is empty. By that method, it seems to me that I'll never be able to fully determine which assets were gifted or purchased unless I completely cash out the account and start over.

How do I report this on my taxes?