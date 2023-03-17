0

I'm a freelance writer (in US), but I also do some freelance video editing, programming, and virtual assistance along the side. I'm wondering if each of this counts as a "separate source of income". In other words, do I need to submit different forms for each? Also, what about business expenses for each? For example, I had to hire a content editor for freelance writing, and I bought a video editing software for video editing.

  • In one of the numerous other questions you've asked someone suggested you talk to a CPA. Maybe you should?
    – littleadv
    3 mins ago

