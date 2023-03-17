When you deposited the check is not important. Because if that was true and you knew the tax rates were going down significantly in January you could hold all your December checks and maybe even your November checks until January.

What is important is when you had access to the money, and in the case of the check when you could have deposited the funds. Keep the envelope to show the postmark, and note when it was received.

The problem with 1 [claim it when you received it] is that they will likely issue a 1099 for 2023 and so it might look to the IRS like I neglected to claim it.

It is possible that they mailed it in plenty of time, but the mail didn't get it to you as fast as they planned. That is why you document when it was received.