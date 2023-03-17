2

A check bears a December 2023 issue date. I receive it in the mail in January 2024 and deposit it in January 2024. I operate this business on a cash accounting basis (not accrual), so what do I do for taxes?

  1. Claim it in 2024 because that's when I got it.
  2. Claim it is 2023 because that's when it's dated.

The problem with 1 is that they will likely issue a 1099 for 2023 and so it might look to the IRS like I neglected to claim it. But if I choose choice 2,am I then not being honest about my 2024 earnings, when my bank shows a deposit that isn't claimed?

2 Answers 2

1

You always record a payment to you when you receive it. The only exception is paychecks which are dated on the same day as the check was issued.

So, in your example the money is recorded as a credit in January.

The 1099 is meaningless. What some joker reports as having paid you may or may not correspond to reality and the IRS knows this.

1

When you deposited the check is not important. Because if that was true and you knew the tax rates were going down significantly in January you could hold all your December checks and maybe even your November checks until January.

What is important is when you had access to the money, and in the case of the check when you could have deposited the funds. Keep the envelope to show the postmark, and note when it was received.

The problem with 1 [claim it when you received it] is that they will likely issue a 1099 for 2023 and so it might look to the IRS like I neglected to claim it.

It is possible that they mailed it in plenty of time, but the mail didn't get it to you as fast as they planned. That is why you document when it was received.

