A check bears a December 2023 issue date. I receive it in the mail in January 2024 and deposit it in January 2024. I operate this business on a cash accounting basis (not accrual), so what do I do for taxes?
- Claim it in 2024 because that's when I got it.
- Claim it is 2023 because that's when it's dated.
The problem with 1 is that they will likely issue a 1099 for 2023 and so it might look to the IRS like I neglected to claim it. But if I choose choice 2,am I then not being honest about my 2024 earnings, when my bank shows a deposit that isn't claimed?