My wife worked in the US in 2022 as an independent contractor on F1-OPT status. She was recently asked by her client to fill in a W9 form.

The W9 form specifies that it is for US citizens, or US residents for tax purposes.

We have the following scenario:

My wife was a non-resident for tax purposes in 2022, by the substantial presence test. I was a resident for tax purposes in 2022. We are electing to file jointly for 2022, and treat my wife as a resident.

Because of this election to treat my wife as a resident for tax purposes, should we fill in her W9 form as requested?

If not, what form should be used? It is unclear if W8-BEN is appropriate, as my understanding is that form is for passive income (dividends, interest etc) rather than earned income. Similarly, form 8233 (the other suggested alternative) is for claiming an exemption through a tax treaty, which we do not wish to do.

Thanks in advance for your help!