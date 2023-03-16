Did I say anything erroneous?

I personally don't know if that was a good idea or not. I said its hard to predict the market and buying and selling within one year might result in higher taxes. Its best to ride it out since you are only going to take the money out by 65.

The one thing incorrect in your advice was regarding taxes. If the money is inside an IRA or a 401(k) or similar type of retirement fund, then there are no taxes due in the near term if you sell some or all of your investment for a profit, as long as the money stays inside the retirement account. Pulling the money from the 401(k) is probably a taxable event, and may even trigger penalties.

Many (most? all?) 401(k) programs have different investment options. They can range from 100% stocks, to 100% bonds. They even have ones that automatically become more conservative as the owner get closer to retirement age. They have ones that focus on the US market, and ones that focus on international markets. Some even let you pick individual stocks, others limit you to index funds.

We don't know enough about your dad's situation to know what investment mix makes sense for his family.

So I said the US us currently in a recession and now you should put in more money while prices are low and use DCA.

If the mix is correct then the prices being down, does allow for the purchase of more shares, which can help if prices go back up. Putting money into a 401(k) every payday, is a form of DCA.

He said why not move his portfolio to bonds for the time being because it hurts to his money keep decreasing.

It is unclear if your Dad should change his mix of investments, or increase how much of each paycheck goes into the 401(k).

Regarding changing the mix, that is a form of timing the market. Believing that you need to radically change the mix of investments now, to make money in the near term, and then change the mix again when the economy returns to "normal"; means that you have to guess correctly twice. Otherwise you can miss the gains that would have occurred if you had done nothing.

It might make sense to have a fiduciary fee only planner review the mix of investments to see if they make sense for the long term. They would also look at the entire financial picture including non-401(k) accounts, insurance and the like.

Note: you mention age 65. The penalty for withdraws goes away at 59.5. There are other age levels that can impact pensions, social security, and required minimum distributions.