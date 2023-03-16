9

My dad has seen recently that I have taken an interest in finance and he asked me what he could do about his 401k being down.

So I said the US is currently in a recession and now you should put in more money while prices are low and use DCA. He said why not move his portfolio to bonds for the time being because it hurts to see that his money keeps decreasing.

I personally don't know if that was a good idea or not. I just said it's hard to predict the market and buying and selling within one year might result in higher taxes. It's best to ride it out since you are only going to take the money out by 65 (50 now)

Did I say anything erroneous?

    I would simply say: do you want to buy low and sell high, or would you rather sell low? but with the caveat that depending on his age, locking in a little below the top so far might be better than an unknown future
    – user253751
    7 hours ago
  • +1 especially for "stay the course". If he has an investment strategy, he may want to rebalance to get back to that mix; rebalancing is itself a form of "buy low, sell high". If he doesn't have a strategy, see other answers about developing one; the 401k may offer advisors to help with that, and they can also check that the strategy is still appropriate for this stage of his life. If he is in a target date funds, those rebalance to their strategy AND adjust the strategy automatically and he can just let it do its job.
    – keshlam
    6 hours ago
  • 1
    OMG please help your dad! "Jumping out of assets because things are low and they have hurt feelings in their tummy" is how people lose their retirements. Because then, when stocks go back up, they move out of bonds and back into stocks, and they're "selling low buying high".
    – Harper - Reinstate Monica
    1 hour ago
  • What does DCA have to do with this? Does he have a large lump sum to invest?
    – Kevin
    1 hour ago

The one thing incorrect in your advice was regarding taxes. If the money is inside an IRA or a 401(k) or similar type of retirement fund, then there are no taxes due in the near term if you sell some or all of your investment for a profit, as long as the money stays inside the retirement account. Pulling the money from the 401(k) is probably a taxable event, and may even trigger penalties.

Many (most? all?) 401(k) programs have different investment options. They can range from 100% stocks, to 100% bonds. They even have ones that automatically become more conservative as the owner get closer to retirement age. They have ones that focus on the US market, and ones that focus on international markets. Some even let you pick individual stocks, others limit you to index funds.

We don't know enough about your dad's situation to know what investment mix makes sense for his family.

So I said the US us currently in a recession and now you should put in more money while prices are low and use DCA.

If the mix is correct then the prices being down, does allow for the purchase of more shares, which can help if prices go back up. Putting money into a 401(k) every payday, is a form of DCA.

He said why not move his portfolio to bonds for the time being because it hurts to his money keep decreasing.

It is unclear if your Dad should change his mix of investments, or increase how much of each paycheck goes into the 401(k).

Regarding changing the mix, that is a form of timing the market. Believing that you need to radically change the mix of investments now, to make money in the near term, and then change the mix again when the economy returns to "normal"; means that you have to guess correctly twice. Otherwise you can miss the gains that would have occurred if you had done nothing.

It might make sense to have a fiduciary fee only planner review the mix of investments to see if they make sense for the long term. They would also look at the entire financial picture including non-401(k) accounts, insurance and the like.

Note: you mention age 65. The penalty for withdraws goes away at 59.5. There are other age levels that can impact pensions, social security, and required minimum distributions.

  • I know fidelity offers target retirement date funds and they will essentially transition from stocks to bonds and money market accounts the closer you get to the retirement date. So if OPs father is in one of those type of funds and is within a decade of retirement, chances are he's already 60% or more in bonds.
    – jesse_b
    6 hours ago
Technically, the US isn't currently in a recession (yet) although a lot of investors expect one some time in 2023/2024 but nobody knows for sure if/when that will happen. Also, there's typically a lag between bear markets/recessions, which is hard to predict.

The rest is up for debate:

Generally good advice but it depends on his investment horizon, i.e. how much time does he have until he needs the funds. He'll need to consider his overall financial position before piling more money into equities.

On one hand, yields are high right now but credit spreads have been widening, so high-quality bonds are an option. However, in the long run it pays to be patient rather than selling low and buying something else. If it's painful to watch, maybe don't look.

Correct, we don't know.

Short-term capital gains are typically taxed at a higher rate than long-term capital gains for regular brokerage accounts. The same isn't true for 401(k) and other tax-advantaged accounts. AFAIK, there's no tax implication when you buy/sell within the 401(k) without withdrawing the money. In any case, I wouldn't put the tax cart before the investment horse.

Not sure when that will be (next year, in five years, 15 years?) or what you mean by that.

One thing to clarify (it's not really "wrong" but misunderstood) - DCA is not a strategy. It's a natural effect of contributing to retirement or other investment accounts periodically, like, say, when you get paid.

There is not fundamental reason why DCA would provide better returns than lump-sum investing. In fact, since the general trend for markets is to go up, more often than not, lump sum investing would be better than periodic investing.

Take now for example - you suggest that he should start buying now, presumably because you expect the market to go back up. Why not just invest it all now? Why wait and invest it slowly over time as the market recovers? What mathematical advantage does DCA give you? Sure if the market goes down for a bit you would be buying at a slightly lower spot, but if the general trend is to go up, wouldn't you want to buy before it goes up? Anything else is trying to "time the market" which is just guessing at that point.

    The mathematical advantage is lower variability. The purpose of DCA isn't to outperform lump-sum investing on average, it's to reduce volatility - every individual is an N of 1, so individuals must consider variability in addition to the average of their approach. The outcome of lump-sum investing is more variable, as it's highly dependent on when you start. DCA may not provide better returns, but it will be less volatile - anyone starting DCA this week will see basically the same return 5 years from now, but future returns on a lump sum investment can depend on the precise time you bought.
    – Nuclear Hoagie
    2 hours ago

