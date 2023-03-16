Another year, another major bank or two goes down because it decided to take the money that it was entrusted with it and go gamble. All of them fear "bank runs" because they know that they can't give back all the money that was entrusted to them at the same time, since they're using some of it for side hustles.
Which makes me wonder - are there any financial institutions which make a point of simply being a storage unit and nothing else? Like, I can open an account there and I can pay money into the account, and I can get a card to pay with which is linked to that account - but I can also rest assured that the money will be there when I want it. This institution would give no loans or credits of any sort, and never pay any interest rates on any deposits. It would not invest the money entrusted to it or do anything else with it besides just storing it. Basically it would be the digital equivalent of the proverbial mattress.
It would subsist solely on fees for maintaining the accounts. Understandably, these fees would be larger than in other "regular" banks, but that would be the price of stability. No bank run or economic instability would be able to touch it.
Somehow I've never heard of anything like that. Why is that?