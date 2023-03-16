We call such institutions "safe deposit boxes." There is no version of a true equivalent to a safe deposit box that is widely available to the public and accessible via an electronic transfer in the United States.

In many countries outside the United States, government run postal service banking systems with savings accounts from which you can make payments via a money order like document sometimes called a giro serve this purpose. Giro based payments through a postal banking system was the main means by which consumer payments were processed, in the era when U.S. consumers made payments with checks drawn on commercial bank deposit accounts, in much of the world. Some of these systems now allow for electronic fund transfers. The first postal banking system was established in Great Britain in 1861 (per the link above).

In Japan, for example, where this system was established in 1875, there have been times in recent history (I don't know if it is still true) when most household savings were in the form of deposit accounts with the postal system. (Incomplete efforts to privatize this system started in 2005 but the government still owns a majority of the postal banking system.)

Western Union in the United States was an attempt to imitate a postal banking system in the private sector, but it has never really gains a large market share outside the niche of international remittance payments to expatriates homelands.

In the case of commodities (like gold) negotiable warehouse receipts are used in a similar way.

In the case of securities, a "nominee" holder often serves that purpose. There is also a little known government agency that protects customers of these firms from events that deprive them of their securities (like embezzlement or destruction of stock certificates).

An account in an FDIC insured commercial bank up to the insured dollar amount is functionally equivalent although the "back office" way that it gets to functional equivalency is not the situation that you contemplate. Consumer authorized electronic fund transfers from commercial bank accounts insured by the FDIC, while they have had a legal framework in place for decades, are a very recent innovation in widespread commercial use.

The existence of equivalents (from the small customer's perspective) like the FDIC insured banks is the main reason that this isn't done. Borrowing cheap and lending high is a very large share of the profit of a commercial bank that subsidizes its ordinary customer deposit account operations. Withdrawing this revenue stream would make it economically non-viable in competition with firms that do so.