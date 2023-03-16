-1

Another year, another major bank or two goes down because it decided to take the money that it was entrusted with it and go gamble. All of them fear "bank runs" because they know that they can't give back all the money that was entrusted to them at the same time, since they're using some of it for side hustles.

Which makes me wonder - are there any financial institutions which make a point of simply being a storage unit and nothing else? Like, I can open an account there and I can pay money into the account, and I can get a card to pay with which is linked to that account - but I can also rest assured that the money will be there when I want it. This institution would give no loans or credits of any sort, and never pay any interest rates on any deposits. It would not invest the money entrusted to it or do anything else with it besides just storing it. Basically it would be the digital equivalent of the proverbial mattress.

It would subsist solely on fees for maintaining the accounts. Understandably, these fees would be larger than in other "regular" banks, but that would be the price of stability. No bank run or economic instability would be able to touch it.

Somehow I've never heard of anything like that. Why is that?

We call such institutions "safe deposit boxes." There is no version of a true equivalent to a safe deposit box that is widely available to the public and accessible via an electronic transfer in the United States.

In many countries outside the United States, government run postal service banking systems with savings accounts from which you can make payments via a money order like document sometimes called a giro serve this purpose. Giro based payments through a postal banking system was the main means by which consumer payments were processed, in the era when U.S. consumers made payments with checks drawn on commercial bank deposit accounts, in much of the world. Some of these systems now allow for electronic fund transfers. The first postal banking system was established in Great Britain in 1861 (per the link above).

In Japan, for example, where this system was established in 1875, there have been times in recent history (I don't know if it is still true) when most household savings were in the form of deposit accounts with the postal system. (Incomplete efforts to privatize this system started in 2005 but the government still owns a majority of the postal banking system.)

Western Union in the United States was an attempt to imitate a postal banking system in the private sector, but it has never really gains a large market share outside the niche of international remittance payments to expatriates homelands.

In the case of commodities (like gold) negotiable warehouse receipts are used in a similar way.

In the case of securities, a "nominee" holder often serves that purpose. There is also a little known government agency that protects customers of these firms from events that deprive them of their securities (like embezzlement or destruction of stock certificates).

An account in an FDIC insured commercial bank up to the insured dollar amount is functionally equivalent although the "back office" way that it gets to functional equivalency is not the situation that you contemplate. Consumer authorized electronic fund transfers from commercial bank accounts insured by the FDIC, while they have had a legal framework in place for decades, are a very recent innovation in widespread commercial use.

The existence of equivalents (from the small customer's perspective) like the FDIC insured banks is the main reason that this isn't done. Borrowing cheap and lending high is a very large share of the profit of a commercial bank that subsidizes its ordinary customer deposit account operations. Withdrawing this revenue stream would make it economically non-viable in competition with firms that do so.

Why would you want that?

Banks don't "gamble", banks do what they're supposed to be doing: borrowing from those who have extra cash to lend to those who have not enough and earning the arbitrage on the interest difference and fees from both sides.

If you're looking for a bank that would just store your pile of cash - you'd need to pay that bank significant amounts for the service. You'd need to finance their operations, their expenses, their security and safety (after all, you don't want your proverbial mattress robbed or stolen), and provide them additional money as profit so that it would be worth their while to store your pile of cash. As the result, your pile of cash would erode, significantly and at high rate.

The way the banking system works is that you pay for the service not by reducing your balance but instead by allowing the bank using your cash while you don't. Sure, in some banks and in some countries they still charge fees from depositors, but even there if you deposit high enough amounts the fees diminish or disappear altogether.

Retail investors are insured by governments and central banks in case of bank collapses, and those with high enough balances that exceed the insurance have means to protect themselves (either by diversifying the deposits, or by getting their own private insurance).

In any case, as the examples of the three largest bank failures in the US show, the depositors are the last to get hurt even when the banks do fail. So I see no reason why you'd want to fund a bank operation and profits out of your own pocket - what would the benefit to you be?

The other answer mentions postal financial systems as an alternative. This is a slightly different system than a commercial bank. These are usually subsidized by governments and are created to allow access to banking services for all (given the prevalence of postal branches compared to commercial banks at the time). In many countries the postal banks have become regular banks for all intents and purposes, in others they still exist and provide mostly basic services (cash deposits/withdrawals, bill payments, etc). People with high cash balances would probably be lacking a lot of services through these systems that they'd need.

