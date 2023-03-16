In California, USA, in October of 2022 I signed a contract, paid a deposit, and began making payments (10 year term) on a new roof for an investment property.

The unusually stormy season has delayed installation of that roof until April 2023.

In which year do I report the capital improvement of the roof?

When I contracted/paid for it in 2022? Or when it actually enters service on the property in 2023? Or perhaps less likely, when I finish paying it off in 2032?

Note: you may see my other, similar question about the solar panels. I split them into separate questions because I suspect the answers are different and future searches may benefit from finding them independently.