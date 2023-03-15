-1

When preparing my US taxes, I need to indicate the sum of my dividends and distributions that were from a foreign country or U.S. possession in a given year. E.g., in TurboTax:

Where can I see on Merrill Edge the sum of the dividends and distributions that was from a foreign country or U.S. possession in a given year?

Fidelity gives me that number (= sum of the dividends and distributions that was from a foreign country or U.S. possession in a given year) in their 1099 consolidated form (Total Foreign Income):

so I wonder where it is on the Merrill Edge statements. Or do I have to manually compute the sum of all the foreign dividends myself from the Merrill Edge 1099?

