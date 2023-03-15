How are the banks behind high yield savings accounts able to pay such high rates? Where does their yield come from?

The money deposited in the checking accounts, savings accounts, high yield accounts, and CD's is the source of the funds that the bank uses for their loans. The interest they collect from the car loans, personal loans, mortgages, and other loans is the income that they use to pay interest to their depositors. It also pays all their expenses and salaries, are generates a profit.

Do they invest in just high yielding treasuries or junk bonds, or other high yielding things?

If they are paying depositors X percent then they need to charge XX percent for their loans. Banking regulations define how much of their deposits can be turned into loans, and how much has to remain with the central bank, and cash on hand.