How are the banks behind high yield savings accounts able to pay such high rates? Where does their yield come from? Do they invest in just high yielding treasuries or junk bonds, or other high yielding things?
1Have you looked at the current rates for personal loans, auto loans, mortgages, credit cards, etc.?– 0xFEE1DEAD40 mins ago
2 Answers
The money deposited in the checking accounts, savings accounts, high yield accounts, and CD's is the source of the funds that the bank uses for their loans. The interest they collect from the car loans, personal loans, mortgages, and other loans is the income that they use to pay interest to their depositors. It also pays all their expenses and salaries, are generates a profit.
If they are paying depositors X percent then they need to charge XX percent for their loans. Banking regulations define how much of their deposits can be turned into loans, and how much has to remain with the central bank, and cash on hand.
A variety of factors
- Some view the interest as a marketing cost. If it costs $x to attract a customer, a bank can either spend that on a flashy marketing campaign with TV ads and direct mailers or it can set interest rates higher than normal and let financial journalists and other middle-men drive the traffic. Since the sort of person that is interested in a high-yield savings account is probably the sort of person that is going to be interested in a mortgage, in investments, and other banking products, it can make financial sense to pay a decent amount to make that person your customer.
- Often, banks offering the highest rates are those with the smallest overheads. It costs money to build and staff a bunch of branches across the country. It costs money to have call centers to deal with customers that want to call in with problems. Internet-only banks (or internet-only divisions of existing banks) can pay more interest than brick-and-mortar banks because they don't have the same sorts of overhead.
- The interest rates they're offering are less than you can get for US treasuries let alone what they can get from lending that money out. Back in the 50's and 60's, bankers were said to use the "3-6-3 rule"-- pay depositors 3%, lend the money out at 6%, and be on the golf course by 3pm. While not entirely fair, the basic idea here is that as long as you've got creditworthy people and businesses that are willing to borrow money at a rate higher than you are paying depositors, your bank has a pretty decent chance to make money. You still have to worry about things like interest rates going up making the assets on your books less valuable (what happened to Silicon Valley Bank) or a bunch of your borrowers suddenly getting caught up in a downturn (what happened in the Savings and Loan crisis back in the 80's). But in general, it's a pretty profitable business to be in.