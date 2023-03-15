Question 19.28 d) in Hull's textbook asks,

The delta, gamma, theta, and vega of a call futures option are the same as those for a call option on a stock paying dividends at rate q, with q replaced by r and S0 replaced by F0. Explain why the same is not true of the rho of a call futures option.

The solution that is provided says,

The dividend yield q is equal to the risk free rate of return r, therefore while valuing call futures option there are two components to rho. One component arises from differentiation with respect to the risk-free rate of interest r and the other from differentiation with respect to the dividend yield q.

The solution is too short for me to understand and is confusing. Is there anyone who could provide some insight to make it more clear?