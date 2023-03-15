Yield is always calculated as the discount rate that makes the present value of the coupons and final redemption equal to the market price. As the market price goes down, the cash flows are fixed, and must be discounted at a higher rate to get the present value down to the market price. (If you aren't familiar with discounting and time value of money, that's the first place to start) The actual calculation for a bond with 17 coupons remaining is too long to show here (and must be solved iteratively anyway) but it can easily be done in excel with the XIRR function (which is the same concept mathematically). There are plenty of tutorials online to calculate Yield to Maturity (YTM)

What you are calculating is the current yield, which is how much return do you get on your investment just from the next coupon. The yield to maturity is a more complicated calculation, and is an annualized return. You would get closer to that annualized yield if you doubled the current yield since coupons are paid twice a year.