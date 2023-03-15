I'm a freelance writer who works from home. My internet fees should count as business expense and be deducted from gross, but the question becomes how much? Since I also use internet for entertainment etc, how can I prove myself when I say 50% of the internet fee should be deducted?

Sometimes when I'm too busy, I outsource my work or hire a content editor for my freelancing business. I hire those subcontractors from UpWork. Obviously, those should be business expenses, but I can also easily use UpWork for personal purposes. Again, how to prove and differentiate?

Lastly, what happens if something goes wrong? Maybe I overestimated my business expenses or did a wrong calculation. How will the IRS know/prove something is wrong and what are my penalties?