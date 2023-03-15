I'm on H1B visa and my spouse is on H4 visa. We both came to US on Sep 2022 & We have been in USA for 113 days in 2022 and 0 days in 2021 & 2020. Can we file Married filing jointly as Resident Alien, with 6013(g) or 6013(h) election form and apply ITIN for my Spouse(as completed 180 days in US)? or only option is to File Married filing Separately(Resident or Non Res) for myself and apply ITIN next Year for my spouse next year. Appreciate your help.