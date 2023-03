The 1.6% is what you get over the course of 3 months. The 4.9% is annualized.

Here are the actual formulas, if you want to replicate the calculations yourself: https://www.treasurydirect.gov/instit/annceresult/press/preanre/2004/ofcalc6decbill.pdf

Please keep in mind that you're looking a T-bills, which are zero-coupon and have their own pricing conventions (ACT/360 instead of ACT/ACT):

The Bank Discount rate is the rate at which a bill is quoted in the secondary market and is based on the par value, amount of the discount and a 360-day year. The Coupon Equivalent, also called the Bond Equivalent, or the Investment Yield, is the bill's yield based on the purchase price, discount, and a 365- or 366-day year. The Coupon Equivalent can be used to compare the yield on a discount bill to the yield on a nominal coupon security that pays semiannual interest with the same maturity date.

source: https://home.treasury.gov/resource-center/data-chart-center/interest-rates/TextView?type=daily_treasury_bill_rates&field_tdr_date_value_month=202303