0

I wanted to know what's the tax implication if I am a US citizen gifting money to someone in Canada who is neither a Canadian nor a US citizen. Does the gift tax applies? Share your resources please.

Thanks

New contributor
Baba is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Baba is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.