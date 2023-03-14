-2

I tried to make an international transfer from the UK to here in the USA and was stopped halfway through the process and asked for an OTC code. Is this a legitimate code?

The whole transaction is a scam. See many other answers. There is no money. Walk away. And report it to you bank.

If you have given them any of your personal information -- social security number, bank password, birthday, relatives -- they may attempt other attacks using those.

