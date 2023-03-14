0

Preamble

I would like to open a savings account in one of "Big 5" banks in Canada. Many banks are offering so called "daily savings" accounts.

My calculation

Not to name any names, let say I would like to open a savings account in the bank XYZ. Information on the bank website states that the interest on money calculated at the end of each business day and paid monthly. Thus, if I understand it correctly, the interest (0.05%) is multiplied by the amount of money in the account.

Say, I have deposited $10,000 in my account and not touching them. So, every day $10,000 x 0.05% = $5 of interest accrues. Assuming a month has 4 weeks, 5 working days each, my monthly interest is $5 x 5 x 4 = $100

For every $10,000 deposited in this savings account I should earn $100 of interest every month in this "daily savings" account? Am I understanding it correctly? I don't know why, but it seems overly generous.

I looked all over on the bank website, but cannot find information whether 0.05% is daily or annual interest. This is what worries me. Would appreciate if anyone clarify. Thank you.

  • That would be north (no pun intended, eh) of $1200 pet year, meaning 12% interest. Now maybe that’s the going rate in Canada, but more likely 0.05% is the annualized rate. In that case, you need to find a better bank…
    – RonJohn
    7 mins ago

