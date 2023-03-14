I have three questions:

Generally, in the US, can a beneficiary receive the inherited benefits for a certificate of deposits (CD) in a single bank if an account holder (single) who purchased the CDs is still alive but the bank the account holder purchases the CD goes bankrupt?

Generally, in the US, if an account holder (single) has more than $250K (e.g., $300K) in CDs in a single bank and named one beneficiary but before the account holder passes away, the bank goes bankrupt, then how much maximum benefits can the account holder and the beneficiary receive?

Generally, in the US, if an account holder (single) has more than $250K (e.g., $300K) in CDs in a single bank and named one beneficiary but suddenly, the account holder passes away before the bank goes bankrupt, then how much maximum benefits can the beneficiary receive?

Thank you.