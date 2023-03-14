0

I have three questions:

Generally, in the US, can a beneficiary receive the inherited benefits for a certificate of deposits (CD) in a single bank if an account holder (single) who purchased the CDs is still alive but the bank the account holder purchases the CD goes bankrupt?

Generally, in the US, if an account holder (single) has more than $250K (e.g., $300K) in CDs in a single bank and named one beneficiary but before the account holder passes away, the bank goes bankrupt, then how much maximum benefits can the account holder and the beneficiary receive?

Generally, in the US, if an account holder (single) has more than $250K (e.g., $300K) in CDs in a single bank and named one beneficiary but suddenly, the account holder passes away before the bank goes bankrupt, then how much maximum benefits can the beneficiary receive?

Thank you.

  • Question #1 baffles the heck out of me.
    – RonJohn
    27 mins ago
  • what i'm asking is can the beneficiary receive any benefits if the account holder is still alive but the bank goes bankrupt? Or the beneficiary can ONLY receive benefits ONLY if the account holder passes away?
    – HelloDarkWorld
    22 mins ago
  • Your question still baffles me. When does a beneficiary ever get his/her money? When the owner dies, of course.
    – RonJohn
    12 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Once the owner dies, beneficiary becomes the new owner. The CD might have to go through probate; at the very least you must present evidence of the owner’s death.

Account owners (which includes beneficiaries when they become the owners) are only guaranteed $250k protection, but it’s standard practice that all depositors get all their money.

Note that SVB and Republic are still open. The web sites are up, doors open and computers doing the things computers do for banks. The beneficiary might have to go through some extra red tape when the bank’s assets and customers are taken over by a new bank, but probably not.

Remember: the FDIC exists.

