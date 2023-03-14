I was considering to ask from my boss for 2 years even though he wasn't offering it. He outsourced his Customer Service to our country and he was nice all the time however with very few benefits, and anything that he may offer may be changed by him without prior notice. Just like paid- time off. He may give us leave pay but no assurance. It depends on his move. Regarding benefits, I have raised this with him, where we need to streamline employees' benefits and guidelines but he just brushed it off. Fine, his call maybe he is not ready yet. If I would buy the laptop by myself I guess it's fine but I thought I should ask since I have been using my old laptop for this work only and other things that I do, side gigs, personal - I use a different laptop. Now, I believe it's due for retirement and I need an upgrade. I want it to be as simple as he is loaning me a computer an I repay it in 2 mos without interest but if its going to look unprofessional, I won't. thanks for your help.