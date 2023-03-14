7

Today, I received the news that my "Payback phase" for my student loan has begun. I was afraid this day would come soon, but it came quicker than I anticipated. However, I got the news that I don't have to pay back yet. I have 2 years until my mandatory payments start, but if I wanted to, I could pay off the loan already. They informed me, however, that the interest rate from now on is already set at 0.46%.

I have 420 months (± 35 years) to pay back my student loans, and every 5 years, the new interest rate will be decided and fixed for the next 5 years repeatedly until the last payment. It could go to 0%, or it could go to 10%. I simply do not know.

Some more context on why I am bringing this up in the first place: My girlfriend and I would like to buy our first house. The housing market right now is really tough, but we do have a chance. However, that chance is extremely restricted due to my student loans. Let's say we could get a mortgage of $250,000, and I inform them that I have a student loan. That mortgage would be lowered by twice the amount of my student loan. So, if my loan is $10,000, then my mortgage would be lowered by 2 * $10,000 = $20,000.

The big problem is that my student loan is $32,288.02, and there is no single way we could buy a "livable" house here for ±$186,000. But we can't live in this crappy apartment for years, and we would like to move on at some point too. At this moment, I have around $6,000 in savings, so that is a start.

I am now trying to figure out the best way to handle this situation. I have a couple of options:

Save extremely hard for the next ±2-3 years (around $600-800 a month) and try to get the entire amount to pay it back in one go. Do nothing and wait until the mandatory payment starts, which will be set at around $90 a month, and pay that for the upcoming 420 months. (Basically, pay it back until I am 59 years old.) Something else?

I really need some advice here to see the best way to go around this. What should I do?

    It would help to include what country you're in since a lot of the advice will be specific to how mortgage underwriting is done in your country. The fact that you're paying back student loans and the 2 * student loans comments make me believe you're probably not in the US.
    – Justin Cave
    23 hours ago
  It is a government loan and I am living in The Netherlands.
    – SpoiledMustard
    23 hours ago
  • 1
    "That mortgage would be lowered by twice the amount of my student loan." Is that common in the market you're in or is that just based on what you can afford? Sounds like the best course is to save life mad and get the loans paid off as quickly as possible.
    – D Stanley
    23 hours ago
  • 2
    Why save up for a lump sum payment 2-3 years from now instead of making monthly $600 payments? (It can be veeeery tempting to spend $14,000 on something you have convinced yourself that you "need".)
    – RonJohn
    19 hours ago
  • 1
    The phrase "mortgage would be lowered by twice the amount of my student loan" means that it sounds like the Dutch system is very different to the UK system. In particular, are the repayments related to the debt, or to the OP's income?
    – Martin Bonner supports Monica
    2 hours ago

That mortgage would be lowered by twice the amount of my student loan.

doesn't sound too bad, since the other place you can put the money is into "down payment" and that has between 1:1.5 to 1:4 ratio with mortgage (for 40% and 20% down payment, respectively).

Trying to pay off your student loans aggressively will mean you have no down payment, which hurts your mortgage application a whole lot more.

0.46%, if that is per year, is a very favorable interest rate. You would lose both money and opportunity by paying it down ahead of schedule.

The question you didn't ask, related your situation, is whether buying a house together with your girlfriend is a good idea. The rule of thumb is that that sort of financial entanglement should only be entered into by spouses. Without the commitment of marriage co-ownership is a recipe for trouble.

  • 3
    Sound advice of not paying the student loan down ahead due to the favourable interest rate and loss of oportunity in regards to mortage. One might add though that even co-ownership when married leads to a lot of trouble, especially when looking at the divorce rates.. ;)
    – iLuvLogix
    8 hours ago
  • 8
    Buying a house/flat without being married is extremely common in Europe and plenty of ways exist to handle co-ownership in a proper contractual arrangement.
    – Marianne013
    4 hours ago
  Don't forget, a larger down payment reduces your debt-to-value ratio which makes lending you money much less risky. This can lead to a cascade of things in your favor, like lower costs of borrowing and an easier time finding a lender. These net effects are hard to quantify but in the long run may very well cancel out the drawback of a lower total mortgage amount.
    – bta
    1 hour ago
  Yes, it's the loan-to-value which is what the lender will actually look at, and that is affected not only by down payment but also by differences between purchase price and appraisal. But of all the effects on LTV, most will be specific to a particular property and purchase offer, and only the effect of down payment can really be planned years in advance. And perhaps most importantly, the question's "get a mortgage of 250k EUR" presupposes certain loan-to-value and loan-to-income ratios. If LTV gets better, the lending limit is likely up, even after subtracting twice student debt.
    – Ben Voigt
    44 mins ago
12

Anytime you can borrow money for less than 1% APR interest, the perfect time to pay that off is "upon your death". You will never be able to borrow money more cheaply in your whole life.

Therefore the only question is "what about these every-five-year APR adjustments?" What is the basis for their adjustment? That should be in your loan paperwork. If <1% is a "teaser rate" that could snap up to 28%, then I'd be thinking about paying that off. But if it's likely to snap up to 3% or 4%, that's still the cheapest money you'll ever borrow. Paying it off early makes no sense, except for "feel-good" emotions - and emotions are notoriously bad at making financial decisions. An educated person shouldn't have that problem, unless colleges are giving diplomas to people with no financial education.

and pay that for the upcoming 420 months. (Basically, pay it back until I am 59 years old.)

I get where that seems intimidating and frustrating and like a "life sentence", but this is emotional reasoning. From a fiscal POV, being at such low interest rates makes it the bargain of the century.

And the idea of taking til age 59 to pay it off is nonsense. You can pay off the loan at any rate you want. However, if you do, you'll never be able to re-borrow at that kind of interest rate ever again.

Still not getting it? OK. Long-term, the stock market pays 5-7% over and above inflation. There's short-term volatility (what people call 'risk'), but on average, it grows solidly. For every 20% crash there's a 30% gain the next year or three. This is gold-standard, and is the basis for how university endowments manage themselves. So any potential loan payment beyond minimum could be put in index funds instead, where in the long term it would grow faster than the loan does.

I completely agree with Ben that having the cash banked for a home down-payment will be much more helpful toward your home ownership goal than having the student loan paid down.

  • 1
    paying off a loan can also make sense to get rid of the bureaucracy associated with the loan
    – user253751
    16 hours ago
  • 1
    It's not just the time spent managing the loan. It's also the time spent managing whatever other investments the money is in! Like the goblin says, "time is money, friend".
    – Harper - Reinstate Monica
    16 hours ago
  and you get forgiven any outstanding balance at the end of the period! duo.nl/particulier/repaying-your-student-loan/…
    – pjc50
    3 hours ago
  I'm not sure where the assumption comes from that university diploma implies financial education, but "colleges giving diplomas to people with no financial education" has been my experience in the US at least.
    – scohe001
    2 hours ago
3

Look up Mortgage Rates

It seems likely to me that your current loan rate is well below the current mortgage rate. In the US, a mortgage at 3% was considered historic lows, and in early 2023 Americans with excellent credit are looking at 6.75% mortgages.

Your country may be different, but in the US, with a student loan at 0.5% APR, you'd do much better in the long term to save up for a larger down-payment - you'd be paying much less interest over the long run.

Variable Rates

The variable rate is the tough part. As long as the rate is low, paying off the student loan slowly is fine. But you don't know how the rate will change over time, which is difficult.

Potentially, you could save hard for the next 5 years, then make a decision when the first rate change happen. Pay off the student loan if the rates escalated significantly, or use the money as a down payment if they did not.

Short Term Pain

I don't know that I see a clear path to home-ownership in the next 3-4 years. From Googling, it looks like the transaction costs in the Netherlands for buying a home are about 5% of the value, but down payments aren't required. So for a 250k home, you'd need about 45,000 to pay off the student loans and cover closing costs. At $800 a month, that's over 4 years (even if you use all your 6k in savings, which I wouldn't recommend.)

If your current situation is not tenable for the next 4-5 years, I might look for a different apartment (further out of the city but larger, perhaps.) Save hard for the next 5 years, making the minimum payments, and then make a call when the rate change happens about what is best for you.

