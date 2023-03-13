1

Today, I received the news that my "Payback phase" for my student loan has begun. I was afraid this day would come soon, but it came quicker than I anticipated. However, I got the news that I don't have to pay back yet. I have 2 years until my mandatory payments start, but if I wanted to, I could pay off the loan already. They informed me, however, that the interest rate from now on is already set at 0.46%.

I have 420 months (± 35 years) to pay back my student loans, and every 5 years, the new interest rate will be decided and fixed for the next 5 years repeatedly until the last payment. It could go to 0%, or it could go to 10%. I simply do not know.

Some more context on why I am bringing this up in the first place: My girlfriend and I would like to buy our first house. The housing market right now is really tough, but we do have a chance. However, that chance is extremely restricted due to my student loans. Let's say we could get a mortgage of $250,000, and I inform them that I have a student loan. That mortgage would be lowered by twice the amount of my student loan. So, if my loan is $10,000, then my mortgage would be lowered by 2 * $10,000 = $20,000.

The big problem is that my student loan is $32,288.02, and there is no single way we could buy a "livable" house here for ±$186,000. But we can't live in this crappy apartment for years, and we would like to move on at some point too. At this moment, I have around $6,000 in savings, so that is a start.

I am now trying to figure out the best way to handle this situation. I have a couple of options:

Save extremely hard for the next ±2-3 years (around $600-800 a month) and try to get the entire amount to pay it back in one go. Do nothing and wait until the mandatory payment starts, which will be set at around $90 a month, and pay that for the upcoming 420 months. (Basically, pay it back until I am 59 years old.) Something else?

I really need some advice here to see the best way to go around this. What should I do?

Improve this question
3
  • 1
    It would help to include what country you're in since a lot of the advice will be specific to how mortgage underwriting is done in your country. The fact that you're paying back student loans and the 2 * student loans comments make me believe you're probably not in the US.
    – Justin Cave
    34 mins ago
  • It is a government loan and I am living in The Netherlands.
    – SpoiledMustard
    30 mins ago
  • "That mortgage would be lowered by twice the amount of my student loan." Is that common in the market you're in or is that just based on what you can afford? Sounds like the best course is to save life mad and get the loans paid off as quickly as possible.
    – D Stanley
    7 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy