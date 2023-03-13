I try to import 2020 HR Block tax pdf file into 2021 Turbotax(*). I get the error message

"This import was unsuccessful" "No problem - we'll help you enter the information and continue with your return."

Does anyone know what is the underlying problem? Or how to find a logfile with some more useful error messages? The pdf was generated on win10 from hrblock using the "Microsoft Print to PDF" printer choice. All printer settings are normal (black and white, letter-size paper, etc).

I have of course searched for answers, but nothing specific to be found.

(*) Please don't ask why 2020/2021, but I need to redo 2021 in turbotax. And there are some details that I do not trust I can import correctly by hand.