I would like to invest in stocks of various companies, however I am deeply concerned with the counter-party risk that the institution which holds the assets on my behalf carries (e.g., a bank or a brokerage firm). Is there any way to hold stock certificates in a manner that I do not expose myself to the risk of any individual financial party?

I am aware different regulations require brokerage institutions to hold client assets separately. My question does not refer to these as I do not entirely trust them.

My question also does not refer to any scenarios that require whatever sort of direct contact to the company issuing the assets.

PS: An ideal answer would be independent of country. If it is not possible to answer generically, I am a resident of Switzerland.