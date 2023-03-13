The U.S. Health Savings accounts allow for a withdrawal for any purpose, but when used for something else than approved medical expenses, the withdrawal is subjected to taxes and a 20% penalty.

Another feature of the HSA is that, until the official tax deadline, you can make a contribution for previous tax year. For example, if a person in February 2023 finds out that they have taxes due when filling their previous tax return, they can make a payment for 2022 to their HSA to reduce the taxes due for 2022.

Question: Are there any potential negative consequences, besides the taxes and the penalty, from making a withdrawal from the HSA in say February of some year and then using that money to submit a contribution for the previous tax year?