I have seen saying such as "invest in credit/be long credit", what does it actually mean? For example, I can buy high yield etf which is essentially a basket of low rated corporate bonds. When credit worsens, i.e the probability of default goes up the etf(following the bonds it holds) will go down and I will lose money. Am I long credit in this case?

If this is not the case, what are the ways to invest in credit. I assume this is where you take a view on the credit market(default probability)? So you either long or short credit instruments depending on that view?

"Long credit" means that you are positively exposed to credit quality. This is commonly measured as the difference in yield between corporate bonds and government bonds. If credit gets better (the differences are smaller), you make money. If credit gets worse, you lose money.

In your example, you are long credit - if "credit" deteriorates, you lose money. That's what "long" means - your returns are positively correlated to a factor.

