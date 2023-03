Let's consider on the 13-week bill whose auction date is Monday, March 13, 2023 on Treasury Tentative Auction Schedule. It's not marked as a reopening on the Treasury Tentative Auction Schedule (not R in the reopening column):

However, on my broker's website, the 13-week bill seems to be a reopening, since it's actually a 52-week bill (CUSIP: 912796X53 ):

Why aren't Treasury bill auction reopenings marked as reopenings on the Treasury Auction Schedule? I feel I may have misunderstood something.