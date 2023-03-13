My father owned GE stock and he died in November. In late November, for my appointment with the probate court, I looked up the closing stock price for the day he died. Unfortunately I downloaded the data instead of printing. Now I am working on the inventory for the court and need to provide the value of the stock on the day he died and provide documents supporting the valuation. But when I went to print off the historic stock price for the date of death, the value changed significantly. I assume this was caused by the spin-off of GEHC stock in December/January. But for my purposes, I can't use the post-spin off stock price because the spin-off had not occurred as of the date of death. Where can I get unadjusted historic stock prices?
I'm sorry for your loss.
Where did he hold the stock? The broker should be able to provide the required statements.
If not, GE investor relations might be able to assist. Also, NYSE lists historical prices for stocks traded on it.
What price/value were you expecting?
