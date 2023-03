When trying to activate auto-rollover for an already purchased Treasury security on Schwab, I get the message:

This security is ineligible for auto-rollover. Due to the nature of the auction process for U.S. Treasuries, you must enroll in the auto-rollover feature at the initial order entry.

What part of the auction process for U.S. Treasuries makes it impossible to enroll in the auto-rollover feature after the initial order entry?