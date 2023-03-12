We had money in a BlockFi account, which went bankrupt at the end of 2022. How can we deduct that loss on our 2022 tax return?
-
Look at Schedule D and Line 7 of the 1040. You can only deduct $3000/year. Any amount above that carries over to subsequent years.– RonJohn1 hour ago
1 Answer
You may want to consider consulting a tax attorney for this. This is, for the most part, new territory with a lot of gray area in the tax code.
You can claim worthless securities as a loss on your Schedule D/Form 8949, but a few issues might come into play here.
- BlockFi filing for bankruptcy doesn't necessarily mean your holdings are worthless. Until there's a final determination of recovery, your holdings may just be locked up and illiquid, but not worthless.
- Your holdings are presumably not BlockFi stock or debt, but cryptoassets and USD deposits, which further blurs the line of when your holdings are considered worthless - BlockFi stock itself becoming worthless doesn't necessarily mean that the deposits and holdings are also worthless.
- Writing off worthless securities is irrevocable - you can't get any money for securities you claim as worthless in the future. "To abandon a security, you must permanently surrender and relinquish all rights in the security and receive no consideration in exchange for it." (IRS Pub. 550, "Worthless Securities")
- Neither the IRS nor the SEC sees cryptoassets as securities, and the worthless securities provision could be interpreted as only applying to securities (this is not tax or legal advice - CPAs and tax attorneys will take various stances).