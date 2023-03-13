1

A family member has had a surgery at the end of last year. So far the insurance claim has been rejected because the doctor did not report it properly. I have no idea when that will be resolved and what portion the insurance will ultimately reimburse, if any.

Applying for a 6 months extension would solve the problem, but I can't do that for other reasons I don't want to expand on here.

I guess my only option is to file a return with some amount now and then file an amended tax return once I know the exact amount. But what should I claim now?

If I claim the full amount now, based on the fact that the insurance did not reimburse anything, can I be penalized down the line if insurance reimburses it? How quickly would I have to file the amended tax return to show good faith?

Or should I wait to know the exact number before claiming anything?

I asked the IRS, but they said this was tax planning and they couldn't answer these types of questions.

Note: the question is not about the expense admissibility, but how to deal with uncertainty of insurance coverage at the time of producing the return. I've already paid for the expense in 2022 out of pocket.

    Medical deductions are for payments you've actually made, not just amounts you've been billed. Are you making a payment before finding out what insurance will pay?
    – chepner
    7 hours ago
  • @chepner, I've already made payment in 2022 out-of-pocket in full, yes.
    – taxpayer2022
    7 hours ago
  • I wonder if the IRS misunderstood your question. They may have thought you were asking if you should pay now and get reimbursed later, rather than wait to pay until insurance has made their decision. I would think that the status of a payment you have already made is clearly that of a deductible expense, and that any hypothetical insurance reimbursement received later would simply be taxable income at that time (but I am not a tax lawyer or CPA).
    – chepner
    7 hours ago
    (I think as far as the IRS is concerned, the two situations would be equivalent as long as you got the reimbursement in the same tax year you made the payment; only the net payment is a deductible expense.)
    – chepner
    7 hours ago
  • @chepner, thanks for your response. The reimbursement would not be done in the same tax year. I did some more research based on what you mentioned and that seems to be the way to go, claim the full deduction now, and report as taxable income next year whatever reimbursement comes. Ref: hrblock.com/tax-center/income/other-income/….
    – taxpayer2022
    7 hours ago

1 Answer 1

Your link in the comments says:

However, insurance claim taxable income might be an issue and you must include the reimbursement as income if either of these is true:

  • You reported the resulting medical expenses as itemized deductions in a prior year.
  • The funds were designated for something else — Like reimbursement for lost income.

With that guidance, you'd indeed claim the deduction now and add the insurance proceeds to income when you get them.

However....

In your specific situation, I suspect it would not be you getting the insurance proceeds, but the doctor. As such you'll get the reimbursement for the money paid from the doctor since they'd be paid by the insurance.

In this case, the economic reality is that you've never paid the expense (even though you did for a while), and the right thing to do would be to amend the return and remove the deduction.

  • makes sense, thanks for your input!
    – taxpayer2022
    5 hours ago
  • Seems like whether I get reimbursed directly from insurance or not I would need to amend the return. From pub 502: "You can't include medical expenses that were paid by insurance companies or other sources. This is true whether the payments were made directly to you, to the patient, or to the provider of the medical services."
    – taxpayer2022
    5 hours ago
    @taxpayer2022 right, and this is more relevant to your situation. The H&R Block page talks about things like life insurance or proceeds from liability insurance for your injuries in a car accident, etc.
    – littleadv
    5 hours ago

