Given the recent Silicon Valley Bank issues, what do the wealthy do to protect their fortune? If you have it sitting in a bank, it's vulnerable if the bank is poorly managed.

The stock market seems just as vulnerable. I'm sure bonds is part of the answer, but other than that I have no clue.

And for folks like me, it doesn't matter a whole lot, as FDIC protection covers it. But pretend I had 500 million dollars, how would I protect it?

(Yes, I know the answer if I ever do happen to get 499,999,999 dollars more is to go find a finance person to take care of it. Just curious what they do.)