0

Given the recent Silicon Valley Bank issues, what do the wealthy do to protect their fortune? If you have it sitting in a bank, it's vulnerable if the bank is poorly managed.

The stock market seems just as vulnerable. I'm sure bonds is part of the answer, but other than that I have no clue.

And for folks like me, it doesn't matter a whole lot, as FDIC protection covers it. But pretend I had 500 million dollars, how would I protect it?

(Yes, I know the answer if I ever do happen to get 499,999,999 dollars more is to go find a finance person to take care of it. Just curious what they do.)

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.