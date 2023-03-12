I am a non-US resident who has an account with a US-based broker. I have invested in an Irish-based index fund that tracks the S&P 500. I'm concerned about my children having to pay inheritance tax if I die.

My question is, if I were to pass away, would my children be required to pay inheritance tax on the Irish fund, according to US laws? The fact that the fund is Irish-based but the broker is in the US has me a bit confused about the tax implications.

I appreciate any information and resource you can provide on this matter.

Thank you!