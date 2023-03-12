-3

E.g., I am looking at 67765QDG8 ("Oh St Wtr Dev Auth REV 5% 06/01/2023") on Schwab. It is callable but the yield to worse isn't indicated:

enter image description here

Bond details: https://i.stack.imgur.com/GNt20.jpg ("Call Details: No Cash Call Identified").

From my understanding, since the bonds is callable, its yield to worse may be lower than the yield to maturity. Consequently, I'd like to know the yield to worse of this bond.

How can I find out the yield to worse (YTW) of a municipal bond when my broker fails to disclose it?

10
  • What's the call schedule? Are there any call dates left between now and maturity? If not, the YTM and YTW are the same. Again, this is a question specific to Schwab, so ask their support.
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    18 hours ago
  • 2
    I'm sure you'll find more details if you click on the links in the table. If not, look for the prospectus. You can't expect other people to do the legwork for you.
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    17 hours ago
  • 1
    @AKdemy you don't need a BBG terminal to find the basic facts of a muni, come on...
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    17 hours ago
  • 2
    Ctrl + F is your friend... How do you usually get acquainted with a subject, if you're unwilling to read?
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    17 hours ago
  • 1
    @0xFEE1DEAD reading is not the same as searching. Always good to remember that documents are searchable, but easy to forget. Also, that doesn't always work.
    – Harper - Reinstate Monica
    15 hours ago

3 Answers 3

2

As usual, my first advice to you is to buy a dictionary. Most, if not all of your questions, stem from just not understanding the terms. Here's the basics on callable bonds.

The bond can be called under certain conditions. For example, on specific schedule, or alternatively, any time or given other specific conditions. Depending on how the bond can be called, YTW may not be possible to calculate (because some conditions may not be known in advance).

You can find the information in the bond prospectus.

Why your broker doesn't show YTW to a specific bond - you'll have to ask the broker.

4
  • Thanks. My dictionary states "The yield to worst (YTW) can be defined as the minimum yield that can be received on a bond, assuming the issuer doesn’t default on any of its payments." Therefore, if some conditions may not be known in advance, wouldn't the YTW assumes the worse conditions possible (assuming the issuer doesn’t default)? ("Why your broker doesn't show YTW to a specific bond - you'll have to ask the broker": I'm instead asking "How can I find out the yield to worse (YTW) of a municipal bond when my broker fails to disclose it?")
    – Franck Dernoncourt
    17 hours ago
  • 3
    @FranckDernoncourt that still may not be calculable. Call Schwab and ask for details, you're asking for a speculation because you're too lazy to actually talk to the source of your info.
    – littleadv
    17 hours ago
  • "that still may not be calculable": would you have an example? I just took Schwab as an example for the broker. My question is not specific to Schwab. My question is: "How can I find out the yield to worse (YTW) of a municipal bond when my broker fails to disclose it?"
    – Franck Dernoncourt
    17 hours ago
  • 2
    @FranckDernoncourt I'm not going to do that research to you. Read the prospectus and analyze it, if you can do the math then do it, if you can't - then don't expect others to do it for you.
    – littleadv
    17 hours ago
0

As per your attached screenshot for Bond details, the bond is callable anytime with 30 day notice.

To find the yield to worst of an American callable bond, you would need to loop overall all potential call dates from today + 30 until maturity, compute the yield as if the call were exercised on this date, and find the worst yield possible. Most likely Schwab does not do that for American callable bonds as it's rather computationally expensive.

1
  • 1
    @FranckDernoncourt it has nothing to do with being computationally expensive.
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    15 hours ago
0

FWIW, Fidelity shows a YTW that's identical to the YTM. It also doesn't show a call schedule/dates, other than "extraordinary redemption", so there's no YTW to be calculated.

enter image description here

enter image description here

Looking at the details on EMMA we find the Offering Statement

Page 18:

enter image description here

and further on Page 19

enter image description here

1
  • 2
    To anybody reading this: if you can't be bothered to skim an offering statement, maybe you shouldn't buy individual bonds...
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    15 hours ago

