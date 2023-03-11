E.g., I am looking at 67765QDG8 ("Oh St Wtr Dev Auth REV 5% 06/01/2023") on Schwab. It is callable but the yield to worse isn't indicated:

Bond details: https://i.stack.imgur.com/GNt20.jpg ("Call Details: No Cash Call Identified").

From my understanding, since the bonds is callable, its yield to worse may be lower than the yield to maturity. Consequently, I'd like to know the yield to worse of this bond.

How can I find out the yield to worse (YTW) of a municipal bond when my broker fails to disclose it?